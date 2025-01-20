Rui Hachimura News: Pops for 19 in Sunday's loss

Hachimura recorded 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes during Sunday's 116-102 loss to the Clippers.

The 26-year-old forward put together a solid performance, but sustained success continues to elude Hachimura. He's scored in double digits in three straight games, but his longest such streak of the season is only five contests. Over eight appearances in January, Hachimura is averaging 12.4 points, 4.8 boards, 1.6 assists and 1.4 threes while shooting 55.4 percent from the floor, and his usage isn't likely to increase as long as LeBron James and Anthony Davis remain healthy and the focal points of the Lakers' offense.