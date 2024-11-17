Ryan Arcidiacono News: Minor role in OT loss

Arcidiacono (back) posted two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 G League overtime loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Arcidiacono came into the contest averaging 13.7 points in 27.0 minutes per game over his first three G League appearances this season. The veteran point guard dealt with a back injury last season but appears to be full go this season, though he's operated off the bench in all four games thus far.