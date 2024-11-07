Ryan Dunn Injury: Doubtful for Friday

Dunn (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's matchup against the Mavericks, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Dunn sprained his left ankle during Wednesday's win over Miami and is not likely to suit up against Dallas on Friday. While the rookie made the trip to Dallas, there is a good chance he misses his first game of the season. Dunn has provided solid two-way play for the Suns thus far, and he has averaged 6.8 points and 2.3 rebounds across 15.9 minutes per game in eight regular-season outings (two starts).