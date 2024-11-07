Fantasy Basketball
Ryan Dunn Injury: Doubtful for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Dunn (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's matchup against the Mavericks, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Dunn sprained his left ankle during Wednesday's win over Miami and is not likely to suit up against Dallas on Friday. While the rookie made the trip to Dallas, there is a good chance he misses his first game of the season. Dunn has provided solid two-way play for the Suns thus far, and he has averaged 6.8 points and 2.3 rebounds across 15.9 minutes per game in eight regular-season outings (two starts).

Ryan Dunn
Phoenix Suns
