Ryan Dunn News: Paces Phoenix in SL loss
Dunn generated 18 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes in Monday's 94-76 Summer League loss to the Kings.
Dunn was extremely efficient during his limited run, finishing as the only Suns player to score in double figures. The 2024 first-round pick has appeared in two Summer League outings so far, averaging 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 65.0 percent from the field in 25.5 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now