Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Ryan Dunn headshot

Ryan Dunn News: Paces Phoenix in SL loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

Dunn generated 18 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes in Monday's 94-76 Summer League loss to the Kings.

Dunn was extremely efficient during his limited run, finishing as the only Suns player to score in double figures. The 2024 first-round pick has appeared in two Summer League outings so far, averaging 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 65.0 percent from the field in 25.5 minutes per game.

Ryan Dunn
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now