Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Ryan Dunn headshot

Ryan Dunn News: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Dunn (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Dunn won't get back on the floor for Phoenix until the second game of a back-to-back in the Summer League on Monday against Sacramento. The 21-year-old is coming off his first year in the NBA, playing in 74 regular-season games for the Suns, where he averaged 6.9 points and 3.6 rebounds across 19.1 minutes per game, shooting 43 percent from the floor and 31.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Ryan Dunn
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now