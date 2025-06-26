Ryan Kalkbrenner News: Taken by Charlotte

Kalkbrenner was selected by the Hornets with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Kalkbrenner wrapped up his college career as one of the most accomplished defenders in Big East history, earning Defensive Player of the Year honors four times. During the 2024-25 season, he posted 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 65.3 percent over 35 contests. Though concerns about his athleticism may have kept him out of the first round, Kalkbrenner's production and defensive pedigree give him a strong chance to contribute right away for a Hornets team that recently dealt Mark Williams.