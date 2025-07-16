Menu
Ryan Nembhard Injury: No-go Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 16, 2025

Nembhard has been ruled out of Wednesday's Summer League game against Philadelphia for undisclosed reasons, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports,

It's unclear if Nembhard is getting the night off or if he's injured, but he won't be in uniform for Wednesday's contest. He delivered 11 points and eight assists in his most recent Summer League appearances. His next chance to play will come Friday against the Magic.

