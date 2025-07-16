Ryan Nembhard Injury: No-go Wednesday
Nembhard has been ruled out of Wednesday's Summer League game against Philadelphia for undisclosed reasons, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports,
It's unclear if Nembhard is getting the night off or if he's injured, but he won't be in uniform for Wednesday's contest. He delivered 11 points and eight assists in his most recent Summer League appearances. His next chance to play will come Friday against the Magic.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now