Ryan Rollins Injury: Dealing with dislocated shoulder

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers clarified prior to Wednesday's 122-106 win over the Bulls that Rollins is dealing with a dislocated left shoulder, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Milwaukee had previously been classifying Rollins' injury as left shoulder instability before revealing that the third-year guard was dealing with a dislocation. Rollins has missed four consecutive games with the injury, and though Rivers suggested that the 22-year-old is expected to avoid surgery on the shoulder, it's unclear when he might be ready to play again. Rollins' absence has reopened a spot in the Milwaukee rotation for Delon Wright, who should continue to serve as Damian Lillard's top backup for any additional games that Rollins misses.