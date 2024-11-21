Ryan Rollins Injury: Dealing with dislocated shoulder
Bucks head coach Doc Rivers clarified prior to Wednesday's 122-106 win over the Bulls that Rollins is dealing with a dislocated left shoulder, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Milwaukee had previously been classifying Rollins' injury as left shoulder instability before revealing that the third-year guard was dealing with a dislocation. Rollins has missed four consecutive games with the injury, and though Rivers suggested that the 22-year-old is expected to avoid surgery on the shoulder, it's unclear when he might be ready to play again. Rollins' absence has reopened a spot in the Milwaukee rotation for Delon Wright, who should continue to serve as Damian Lillard's top backup for any additional games that Rollins misses.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now