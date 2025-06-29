Ryan Rollins News: Qualifying offer extended

The Bucks extended a qualifying offer to Rollins on Sunday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Rollins will enter restricted free agency following a career-best year in which he averaged 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 48.7 percent from the field across 14.6 minutes per game in 56 regular-season outings (19 starts). The Bucks are expected to try to retain the 22-year-old guard, who could be in line for an increased role next season with Damian Lillard (Achilles) likely to miss most of the 2025-26 season.