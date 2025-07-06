Ryan Rollins News: Signs three-year deal with Bucks

Rollins has agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal with the Bucks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Rollins will return to Milwaukee on a three-year deal after posting career-high averages of 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 14.6 minutes per game across 56 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign. The 23-year-old pro could be in line for a larger role next season with the departure of Damian Lillard (Achilles), leaving the Bucks with questions in the backcourt.