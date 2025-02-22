Fantasy Basketball
Saddiq Bey headshot

Saddiq Bey Injury: No timetable for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Bey (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Magic and remains without a timetable for his return.

Bey has yet to play a game this season for the Wizards while rehabbing from a torn ACL in his left knee, and he doesn't have a clear timetable for his return to action. The Wizards haven't updated his status and it's unclear how far along he is in his rehab process, but he's not expected to return to the court in the coming days, and might be considered week-to-week in a best-case scenario at this point.

Saddiq Bey
Washington Wizards
