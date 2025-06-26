Saliou Niang News: Taken by Cleveland, staying overseas

Niang was selected by the Cavaliers with the No. 58 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The 21-year-old Niang spent the 2024-25 season playing in Italy with Aquila Basket Trento, averaging 8.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.3 minutes per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the field over 30 Lega Basket Serie A contests. The 6-foot-5 wing from Senegal brings solid athleticism and a good feel for the game, but he'll need to demonstrate he can handle a larger offensive role to carve out a spot in the NBA. Niang won't be making the jump stateside in 2025-26, as Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com relays that he'll stay in Italy but will move up to EuroLeague club Virtus Bologna during the upcoming campaign.