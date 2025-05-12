Sam Hauser Injury: Ruled out Monday
Hauser (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Knicks, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Hauser will miss his third consecutive contest Monday due to a sprained right ankle. The 27-year-old forward can be considered day-to-day moving forward, and his next chance to suit up will come in Game 5 on Wednesday.
