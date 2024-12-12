Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Hauser headshot

Sam Hauser Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Hauser (adductor) Keith Smith of Spotrac.com in Thursday's game versus the Pistons, Keith reports.

Hauser has been downgraded from doubtful to out Thursday due to a right adductor strain he suffered against Memphis. With Jayson Tatum (knee) and Jaden Springer (illness) out, Jordan Walsh could receive increased playing time. Hauser's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Washington.

Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now