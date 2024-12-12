Sam Hauser Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Hauser (adductor) Keith Smith of Spotrac.com in Thursday's game versus the Pistons, Keith reports.

Hauser has been downgraded from doubtful to out Thursday due to a right adductor strain he suffered against Memphis. With Jayson Tatum (knee) and Jaden Springer (illness) out, Jordan Walsh could receive increased playing time. Hauser's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Washington.