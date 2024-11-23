Sam Hauser News: Pops for 13 points in win

Hauser contributed 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and three steals in 22 minutes during Friday's 108-96 victory over the Wizards.

Hauser scored double-digits for the third time in the past four games, possibly rounding into some shooting form after a slow start to the season. The improved play of Payton Pritchard has limited Hauser's opportunities, both in terms of playing time and production. As long as the Celtics are relatively healthy, Hauser will continue to be used as a secondary scoring piece off the bench.