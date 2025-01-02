Sam Hauser News: Provides spark offensively in start
Hauser contributed 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-11 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Thursday's 118-115 win over Minnesota.
Hauser got the starting nod Thursday in place of the injured Jaylen Brown (shoulder), giving Boston a spark from deep while ending as one of three players with 15 or more points in a winning effort. Hauser tied a season-high in threes made, a mark he also tallied Dec. 4 against Detroit. Hauser has started in five games this season, reaching double figures in scoring in three of those contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now