Sam Hauser News: Provides spark offensively in start

Hauser contributed 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-11 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Thursday's 118-115 win over Minnesota.

Hauser got the starting nod Thursday in place of the injured Jaylen Brown (shoulder), giving Boston a spark from deep while ending as one of three players with 15 or more points in a winning effort. Hauser tied a season-high in threes made, a mark he also tallied Dec. 4 against Detroit. Hauser has started in five games this season, reaching double figures in scoring in three of those contests.