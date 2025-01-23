Sam Hauser News: Scores 15 points in spot start

Hauser finished Wednesday's 117-113 overtime win over the Clippers with 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-7 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes.

Hauser got the starting nod Wednesday due to the absence of Jrue Holiday (shoulder) and made the most of the opportunity while showing how dangerous he can be from three-point range. Hauser is averaging 10.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 45.7 percent from deep as a starter, and he should experience a considerable uptick in fantasy if he remains in that role. However, that'll be determined by Holiday's return date.