Sam Merrill News: Scores 10 points

Merrill notched 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals across 22 minutes during Monday's 118-92 win over Phoenix.

Caris LeVert (wrist), Isaac Okoro (shoulder) and Evan Mobley (calf) were all sidelined Monday, allowing Merrill to step into a larger role. Despite a strong showing Monday, fantasy managers shouldn't overreact just yet -- Merrill is hitting 37.3 percent from the field this season with averages of 6.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.7 three-pointers.