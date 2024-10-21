Santi Aldama News: Likely to start in opener

Aldama is expected to start in place of Jaren Jackson (hamstring) at power forward in Wednesday's season opener versus the Jazz, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Jackson has been tending to what head coach Taylor Jenkins has referred to as a "low-grade hamstring strain" since the Grizzlies' first preseason practice, and though the standout big man is progressing well, he'll need to take part in more 5-on-5 work this week until Memphis signs off on him making his debut. With Jackson out for Wednesday and likely Friday against the Rockets in the front end of a back-to-back set, Aldama looks to be the next man up to join the second unit. Aldama should provide the Grizzlies with a floor-stretching element in the frontcourt next to rookie center Zach Edey, while Brandon Clarke should be the first big man off the bench and could serve as the top backup at both power forward and center. Aldama could have a fairly clear path to a 25-plus-minute role while Jackson is sidelined, but look for Aldama's playing time to tail off considerably once Jackson is ready to make his 2024-25 debut.