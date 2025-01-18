Santi Aldama News: Scores season-high 29 points

Aldama finished Friday's 140-112 victory over the Spurs with 29 points (10-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes.

The Grizzlies destroyed the Spurs to the tune of a 28-point victory and Aldama played a prominent role in the win. He logged 30 minutes despite not starting, as he was part of the main lineup once Zach Edey (nose) departed the contest. The Spaniard has scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games while scoring in double digits in four of his last five outings. His bench role limits his upside a bit, but he's a reliable performer in deep formats due to the ability he has to rack up stats with ease.