Santi Aldama News: Signs three-year deal with MEM

Aldama agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million contract with the Grizzlies on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Aldama was slated to hit the open market as a restricted free agent, but the Grizzlies wasted no time locking in the standout forward for multiple seasons. The 24-year-old appeared in 65 regular-season games in 2024-25, averaging 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 48/37/69 shooting splits across 25.5 minutes. With Jaylen Wells and Jaren Jackson expected to start at the forward positions, Aldama should be one of the first players off the bench in 2025-26.