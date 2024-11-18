Scoot Henderson News: Hands out 10 assists

Henderson closed with six points (3-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound, 10 assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 win over the Hawks.

Henderson struggled badly from the field, as evidenced by his scoring output, but he made an impact in the playmaking department. It was the first time Henderson dished out 10 dimes this season, and with 15 assists in his last two appearances as a starter, he might continue to experience an uptick in his numbers as long as he remains in the first unit. That will ultimately depend on the return of Anfernee Simons, who's sidelined with an illness.