Scoot Henderson News: Leads team from bench

Henderson registered 22 points (7-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 139-104 loss to the Warriors.

It was surprising to see Henderson on the bench to begin the game, but the team elected to start Anfernee Simons and Toumani Camara in the backcourt. The Trail Blazers made a huge investment with Henderson, and it seems unlikely that he'll be on the bench for long. Coming straight out of high school, Henderson is still developing, but Portland has a better chance at notching some wins with Henderson as a starter.