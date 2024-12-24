Scoot Henderson News: Posts solid numbers in backcourt
Henderson chipped in 14 points (4-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Monday's 132-108 loss to the Mavericks.
Henderson was a valuable reservist amid mediocre results from Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe. Although Simons and Sharpe are locked into first-unit roles, the former first-round pick is proving his worth as a backup. The youngster skipped college and went pro right out of high school, and his coronation as Damian Lillard's heir apparent was a bit premature. He's a key piece of Portland's future plans, but he's only on the cusp of fantasy consideration as he develops with the second unit.
