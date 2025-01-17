Scoot Henderson News: Scores 16 points Thursday
Henderson amassed 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 118-89 loss to the Clippers.
Henderson finished Thursday's lopsided loss as the Blazers' second-best scorer behind Dalano Banton, who finished with 23 points across 25 minutes off the bench. Henderson has been playing well in recent weeks and has surpassed the 15-point mark in three of his last four appearances. He's averaging 14.0 points, 4.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game in January.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now