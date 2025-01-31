Scoot Henderson News: Shines in starting role

Henderson registered 23 points (7-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-90 victory over Orlando.

Henderson returned to the starting lineup due to the absence of Jerami Grant (ankle) and delivered an impressive stat line, showing an improvement compared to the growing pains he endured in his rookie year. The second-year guard averaged 14.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game across 16 appearances in January, including five starts.