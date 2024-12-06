Scottie Barnes News: Comes close to triple-double

Barnes closed with 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 12 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks over 31 minutes during Thursday's 129-92 loss to the Thunder.

Barnes didn't have his best shooting performance and needed 13 shots to score 12 points. However, fantasy managers would be willing to look past the efficiency issues if he keeps finding a way to fill the stat sheet as he'd done of late. Barnes, who was coming off a career-high 35-point performance in the win over the Pacers on Tuesday, is averaging 22.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists and a combined 1.8 steals-plus-blocks in eight games since returning from an eye injury that caused him to miss 11 games between Oct. 30 and Nov. 18.