Scotty Pippen News: Career-best effort in Game 4 loss

Pippen provided 30 points (9-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 117-115 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

With Ja Morant (hip) sidelined, the Grizzlies had little chance of avoiding a sweep, but Pippen very nearly kept his team alive with a career-best scoring effort and his first career playoff double-double. The third-year guard put together back-to-back huge efforts to close out Memphis' campaign, as he makes a case to be more than just a rotational option in 2025-26.