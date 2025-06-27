Sean Pedulla News: Signs with Portland

Pedulla agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Trail Blazers on Thursday, Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress reports.

Pedulla served as the engine for a strong Ole Miss squad in 2024-25, posting averages of 15.4 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from three over 36 games. Though undersized, the guard stands out for his relentless motor and competitive edge.