Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Seth Curry headshot

Seth Curry News: Quiet in win Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 11:18am

Curry produced zero points (0-1 FG) and one steal across nine minutes during Thursday's 123-121 overtime win over the Pistons.

Curry played less than 10 minutes for the fifth consecutive contest, during which he has averaged only 1.4 points across 6.8 minutes per game. The sharpshooter saw significant playing time during the first five outings of the regular season, and in that five-game span he averaged 9.2 points and 3.0 rebounds across 25.6 minutes per game. However, Curry has taken a backseat to the club's young talent off the bench in Tre Mann and Tidjane Salaun.

Seth Curry
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now