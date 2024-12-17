Seth Lundy Injury: Let go by Atlanta
Lundy (ankle) was waived by the Hawks on Tuesday, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Lundy aggravated a left ankle injury during the preseason and has yet to return to game action in the 2024-25 campaign. The 24-year-old is a candidate to latch back on with the Hawks' organization once healthy, though Atlanta will open up a two-way spot on the roster by waiving Lundy. The second-year pro appeared in just nine games at the NBA level as a rookie, during which he averaged 1.6 points across 5.8 minutes per contest. Lundy also appeared in 25 G League outings with the College Park Skyhawks last season, in which he averaged 20.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals across 32.6 minutes per game.
Seth Lundy
Free Agent
