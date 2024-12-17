Fantasy Basketball
Seth Lundy headshot

Seth Lundy Injury: Will be re-evaluated in January

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 17, 2024 at 4:10pm

Lundy, who aggravated an ankle injury during the preseason, is slated to be re-evaluated sometime in January, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Lundy has yet to make his season debut while he recovers from a sprained left ankle. The two-way guard underwent surgery to remove a bone spur in his left ankle in May, though he aggravated the ankle injury during the preseason and is now set to miss the rest of December. Lundy appeared in just nine games at the NBA level as a rookie while averaging 1.6 points across 5.8 minutes per contest. The 24-year-old will likely spend the majority of his time with the G League's College Park Skyhawks when he is able to return to game action.

Seth Lundy
Atlanta Hawks
