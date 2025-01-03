Shaedon Sharpe News: Scores 19 points in defeat

Sharpe closed Thursday's 114-106 loss to the Lakers with 19 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 37 minutes.

The 21-year-old tied Deni Avdija for the second-highest scoring total on the Trail Blazers behind Anfernee Simons (23 points), albeit in a losing effort. Sharpe has been a fairly productive scorer through 25 regular-season appearances, though he has struggled from three-point range over his last 10 outings, during which he has shot 30.2 percent from downtown. In that 10-game span, the young guard has averaged 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 32.3 minutes per contest.