Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Injury: Questionable for Friday

Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks with a sore right wrist, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander was a very late addition to the injury report which is a concerning sign for fantasy managers. Friday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, increasing the likelihood of a possible missed game. He was excellent Thursday against the Cavaliers, finishing with 40 points (17-26 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 29 minutes. Players like Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins would need to soak up a lot of minutes and touches if Gilgeous-Alexander can't give it a go.