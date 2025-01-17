Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Injury: Ruled out vs. Dallas

Gilgeous-Alexander (wrist) is out for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set due to a wrist sprain. The Thunder are being extremely cautious with their star guard, as they'll avoid any potential scenario where he has to miss an extended period of time. Aaron Wiggins will start in his place to face the Mavs, whereas Gilgeous-Alexander's next chance to play will come against the Nets on Sunday.