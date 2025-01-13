Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Drops game-high 27 in Sunday's win

Gilgeous-Alexander notched a game-high 27 points (5-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 16-17 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Sunday's 136-95 victory over the Wizards.

The MVP candidate compensated for his worst shooting performance of the season with his best night of the year at the charity stripe. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 20-plus points in an eye-popping 34 straight games, but his contributions aren't limited to the offensive end of the court -- the 26-year-old guard has nabbed at least one steal in 15 straight contests, averaging 33.7 points, 5.9 boards, 5.2 assists, 2.4 steals, 2.2 threes and 1.3 blocks over that stretch while shooting 54.2 percent from the floor and 40.7 percent from long range.