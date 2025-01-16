Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Fifth 40-point effort of season

Gilgeous-Alexander produced a game-high 40 points (17-26 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Thursday's 134-114 win over the Cavaliers.

It was Gilgeous-Alexander's fifth game of his MVP-caliber campaign where he scored at least 40 points, and he also handed out a team-high eight assists in just 29 minutes against a tough Cavaliers defense Thursday. The superstar guard has been spectacular all season long, and he's averaging 33.9 points, 5.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 1.1 blocks and 1.6 threes across his last 10 contests. As long as running mate Chet Holmgren (hip) sits on the shelf, Gilgeous-Alexander should continue producing at an even higher level than he normally does.