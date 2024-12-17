Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Struggles against Milwaukee

Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 21 points (8-24, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 97-81 loss in the NBA Cup Championship to the Bucks.

Gilgeous-Alexander's 21 points were his fewest in a game since Nov. 4. However, his inefficient shooting was even more uncharacteristic, as the star guard is posting 51.0/34.0/86.4 shooting splits this season. To cap off Gilgeous-Alexander's poor performance, he recorded more turnovers (three) than assists (two).