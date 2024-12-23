Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Torches Wizards Monday

Gilgeous-Alexander ended with 41 points (14-25 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and three steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 123-105 victory over the Wizards.

Gilgeous-Alexander got what he wanted, when he wanted it, taking advantage of a favorable matchup against the hapless Wizards. It is just another in a string of dominant performances for Gilgeous-Alexander, continuing his MVP-caliber season. The Thunder are playing fantastic basketball, sitting atop the Western Conference even without Chet Holmgren, who remains sidelined due to a hip injury.