Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headshot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Torches Wizards Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 9:56pm

Gilgeous-Alexander ended with 41 points (14-25 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and three steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 123-105 victory over the Wizards.

Gilgeous-Alexander got what he wanted, when he wanted it, taking advantage of a favorable matchup against the hapless Wizards. It is just another in a string of dominant performances for Gilgeous-Alexander, continuing his MVP-caliber season. The Thunder are playing fantastic basketball, sitting atop the Western Conference even without Chet Holmgren, who remains sidelined due to a hip injury.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
