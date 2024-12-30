Fantasy Basketball
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Very effecient Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 35 points (14-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 130-106 victory over the Grizzlies.

Fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised to see Gilgeous-Alexander hitting the 30-point threshold, as he's achieved that mark in nine of his 12 outings this month. The efficiency was impressive, though, as he missed just five of his 19 shots from the floor, although he wasn't sharp from beyond the arc. Gilgeous-Alexander is ending the final month of 2024 on a tear with averages of 32.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

