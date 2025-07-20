Shake Milton News: Let go by LAL
The Lakers waived Milton on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Milton will now have to explore other opportunities after being waived by the Lakers. The 28-year-old guard was traded from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in December, averaging 3.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 11.4 minutes per game across 30 regular-season appearances (one start) with the Lakers.
Shake Milton
Free Agent
