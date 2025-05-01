Shake Milton News: Muted finish to 2024-25 season

Milton averaged 5.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 14.7 minutes over 57 games during the 2024-25 regular season.

Milton logged only four total minutes during LA's first round Western Conference playoff series against Minnesota, and he struggled to carve out a role since joining the team at the end of the calendar year. He averaged 3.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 32 games since being traded from the Nets, reaching double figures in the scoring column four times. Milton has suited up for five different teams over his last two seasons, so some stability would presumably benefit his overall development.