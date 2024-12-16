Fantasy Basketball Week 9 Start/Sit: Can Milton Shake Things Up in Brooklyn?

This article is part of our NBA Start/Sit series.

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the ninth week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Welcome to Week 9, another with a less than ideal schedule for many teams. As the NBA Cup reaches its conclusion, fantasy managers are gifted with two nights off, those being Tuesday and Wednesday. What we are left with is a solitary team playing four games (Sacramento), 14 teams playing three games, and the remaining 15 teams suiting up twice. Sitting players who only go twice has its advantages, but Fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count.

Four Games: SAC

Three Games: BKN, CHA, CHI, CLE, DEN, DET, LAC, MIA, MIL, NOP, OKC, PHI, TOR, UTA

Two Games: ATL, BOS, DAL, GSW, HOU, IND, LAL, MEM, MIN, NYK, ORL, PHO, POR, SAS, WAS

Guards

Consider starting: Keon Ellis, SAC

Opponents: DEN, LAL, LAL, IND

It's fair to say that it's been a disappointing season for Ellis, especially earlier during the month of December. After playing relatively consistent minutes for a period of about two weeks, Ellis was inexplicably left out of the rotation altogether, following which he played just two minutes in the subsequent game. However, he has since re-entered the rotation, tallying eight steals in three games. His overall value is tied heavily to his defensive contributions, although if Kevin Huerter should miss any time with his shoulder injury, Ellis could see his playing time increase even further. As the only team with four games this week, Ellis is someone to consider not only adding, but also starting, especially for those in need of a defensive boost.

Consider starting: Shake Milton, BKN

Opponents: CLE, @TOR, UTA

Following the trade of Dennis Schroder to Golden State, a starting spot is now up for grabs in Brooklyn. While there are several potential suitors, Milton is arguably the most proven. His role has increased in recent times, even with Schroder in the lineup. Having played at least 20 minutes in seven of the past nine games, Milton has scored double digits on six occasions, while also playing as a secondary ball-handler. While there is definitely an element of risk given a starting spot is not guaranteed, Milton has flashed 12-team upside in the past, making him an intriguing starting option this week.

Consider sitting: D'Angelo Russell, LAL

Opponents: @SAC, @SAC

Russell has been one of the most disappointing players this season, swiftly moved to the bench after starting the first eight games. Over the past month, Russell is averaging 12.3 points, 4.9 assists and 2.0 three-pointers, leaving him well outside the top 150 in standard nine-category leagues. He has scored fewer than 10 points in three of the past four games, struggling to see upwards of 20 minutes per game. Although his upside warrants holding in most leagues, moving him to the bench with only two games makes a ton of sense.

Forwards

Consider starting: Brandon Boston, NOP

Opponents: @HOU, NYK, DEN

Boston continues to put together easily the best season of his career, consistently benefitting as those around him fall. With Brandon Ingram's latest injury, Boston has once again moved into a meaningful role, albeit off the bench. He has recorded at least one steal in all but three games thus far, scoring double digits in six of the past seven contests. Although his overall ceiling is seemingly limited, there is just enough meat on the bone for fantasy managers to feel relatively confident rolling him out for another week, especially with no indication that Ingram or Zion Williamson will be returning anytime soon.

Consider sitting: Jabari Smith, HOU

Opponents: NOP, @TOR

Although his production has improved over the past week, Smith continues to deliver mediocrity on a nightly basis. Across the first 26 games of the season, Smith has put up modest averages of 11.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers. Outside of his shot-blocking, his numbers are down across the board. Houston is most definitely a team on the rise and has arguably one of the best bench units in the league. His recent uptick makes him a viable 12-team asset, albeit one who would not look out of place on a bench this week.

Consider sitting: Jonathan Kuminga, GSW

Opponents: @MEM, @MIN

Kuminga may seem like a controversial choice given he has scored exactly 20 points in each of the past three games. He has now scored double digits in eight straight games, and yet sits well outside the top 100 in standard leagues during that time. His fantasy game is built around his ability to score the basketball, something he has struggled to do consistently this season. The impending arrival of Dennis Schroder only adds to the puzzle that is the Golden State rotation. As a player who could be about to take a usage hit, and with a very limited skill set, Kuminga should be at least considered when deciding on whom to sit this week.

Centers

Consider starting: Mark Williams, CHA

Opponents: PHI, @WAS, @PHI

Williams moved into the starting lineup for the first time since returning from injury, putting up 15-and-9 in a loss to the Bulls. Although his playing time is being monitored closely, it does appear as though he has already reaffirmed himself as the number one center option in Charlotte after just four games. The impending return of LaMelo Ball could help Williams, allowing him to suit up alongside an elite ball handler, capable of getting him the ball in his spots. While his ceiling remains somewhat capped as a result of the cautious approach, Williams has demonstrated an ability to put up intriguing numbers even in limited minutes.

Consider sitting: Daniel Gafford, DAL

Opponents: LAC, LAC

While Williams' playing time is on the way up, Gafford's appears to be headed in the opposite direction. He has now played fewer than 20 minutes in four of the past five games, during which time he has averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. As expected, the Mavericks are beginning to lean more into Dereck Lively as their preferred center option, leaving Gafford as more of a 'typical' backup. His per-minute production should keep him on the standard league radar. However, sliding him to your bench when the schedule is against him makes perfect sense.