Sidy Cissoko News: Struggles with shot in G League

Cissoko was assigned to the G League's Austin Spurs on Saturday. He posted seven points (1-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 100-96 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

With Victor Wembanyama (back) unavailable, Cissoko appeared in back-to-back games with the NBA club this week. However, the sophomore superstar is expected to return to action Sunday, so Cissoko went to the G League to get some extended work. It was a poor shooting performance for the second-year wing, and he's now 2-for-15 from deep across three G League appearances this season.