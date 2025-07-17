Spencer Jones News: Sharp from downtown

Jones posted 17 points (5-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 81-76 Summer League win over the Clippers.

Jones did the majority of his damage from beyond the arc, drilling a team-high five triples. He also showed up on the defensive end by accounting for three of Denver's 13 steals. Jones has put up 13 or more points in three of four Summer League appearances heading into his squad's consolation game over the weekend.