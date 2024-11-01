Stephen Curry Injury: Chance to return Monday

The Warriors announced that Curry (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game in Houston, but he practiced Friday and will be re-evaluated Sunday.

Curry is seemingly on track to return for Monday's game in Washington, barring a setback. Saturday's absence will mark Curry's third straight, which has allowed Buddy Hield, Lindy Waters and Brandin Podziemski to handle increased usage. Curry may be limited upon his return, and he's yet to play more than 27 minutes this season, averaging a modest 18.3 points and 6.7 minutes in 26.3 minutes per game through his first three appearances.