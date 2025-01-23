Stephen Curry Injury: Iffy for Thursday
Curry (knee) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls.
Curry is coming off a less-than-stellar performance by his standards in Wednesday's loss to the Kings. Despite recording a double-double, with 14 points and 12 assists, the veteran sharpshooter attempted only four three-pointers, going 1-for-4 from deep. The four-time NBA champion may need a rest in the second game of a back-to-back, which would open the door for Dennis Schroder to get more of a workload at point guard unless Brandin Podziemski (abdomen) returns to the floor to help shoulder the load against Chicago.
