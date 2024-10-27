Stephen Curry Injury: Leaves game with ankle injury

Curry (ankle) left for the locker room in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Clippers, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Curry rolled his left ankle in the third quarter, but after being evaluated by trainers, he went back into the game in the fourth quarter. Curry rolled his left ankle again while attempting a screen on Nicolas Batum, and the former limped to the locker room shortly after. Curry will likely be done for the rest of Sunday's game, and it remains to be seen if the injury is severe enough that the two-time MVP will miss games as a result.