Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry Injury: Leaves game with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 27, 2024 at 8:04pm

Curry (ankle) left for the locker room in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Clippers, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Curry rolled his left ankle in the third quarter, but after being evaluated by trainers, he went back into the game in the fourth quarter. Curry rolled his left ankle again while attempting a screen on Nicolas Batum, and the former limped to the locker room shortly after. Curry will likely be done for the rest of Sunday's game, and it remains to be seen if the injury is severe enough that the two-time MVP will miss games as a result.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News