Stephen Curry Injury: Will miss at least two games

The Warriors announced Monday that Curry (ankle) won't play Tuesday or Wednesday against the Pelicans and will be re-evaluated Friday.

Curry twisted his left ankle setting a screen on Nicolas Batum during Sunday's loss to the Clippers and was diagnosed with what coach Steve Kerr called a "mild or moderate" sprain. An MRI on Sunday night revealed no structural damage, but the two-time MVP will still miss multiple games. With De'Anthony Melton (back) also sidelined for at least two games, Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield are candidates for increased minutes and usage this week. Curry should be considered questionable, at best, for Saturday's matchup in Houston, but the team should provide another update by Friday.