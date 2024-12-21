Stephen Curry News: Dominates Wolves with 31 points

Curry finished Saturday's 113-103 win over the Timberwolves with 31 points (10-21 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 34 minutes.

After scoring a season-low two points in Thursday's blowout loss to Memphis, Curry dominated against a tough Timberwolves defense Saturday, notching his first 30-point, 10-assist double-double of the 2024-25 campaign in the process. Even with Wednesday's clunker, Curry is still averaging a strong 22.9 points, 6.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 4.4 three-pointers per game across his last nine outings. However, Curry is shooting just 40.6 percent from the field during this interval as the Warriors remain in search of a consistent secondary scorer alongside him in the aftermath of Klay Thompson's departure this past offseason, but fantasy managers can expect the two-time MVP to have better nights shooting the ball in the future as he works his way through a minor slump.